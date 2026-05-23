Prabhsimran Singh hammers his 6th half-century of IPL 2026: Stats

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Prabhsimran Singh shone versus Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 68 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Saturday. Chasing a target of 197 in Lucknow, Prabhsimran added a majestic 140-run stand alongside skipper Shreyas Iyer for the 3rd wicket to help his side win. In-form Prabhsimran played a compact knock for PBKS. Here's more.

Knock A superb knock on offer PBKS were reduced to 0/1 and then 22/2 before Iyer joined Prabhsimran. Visitors PBKS ended the powerplay on a strong note (65/2) with Prabhsimran scoring 20 off 12 balls. In the 7th over, Prabhsimran was dropped by Rishabh Pant. He then went attack mode and raced to a fifty in the 12th over. In the 15th over, he was dismissed by Arjun Tendulkar.

Do you know? Prabhsimran surpasses 500 runs in IPL 2026 Prabhsimran slammed 7 fours and 2 sixes. Notably, he got to 510 runs this season at 42.50. He clocked his 6th fifty. As per Cricbuzz, he became the first uncapped Indian player to aggregate 500-plus runs in multiple IPL seasons (549 in IPL 2025).

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Numbers 13th IPL fifty for the in-form Prabhsimran Overall in the IPL, Prabhsimran has raced to 1,815 runs from 65 matches at 28.8. He slammed his 13th fifty (100s: 1). His strike rate is 156.33. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus LSG, he has bagged 261 runs from 7 matches at 37.28 (50s: 3). Overall in the 20-over format, he owns 3,665 runs from 129 matches 31.86. He hit his 27th fifty (100s: 2).

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