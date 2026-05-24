'Iran deal largely negotiated,' Trump says after talks with allies

United States President Donald Trump has announced that a peace deal with Iran has been "largely negotiated." The announcement came after discussions with Israel and other regional allies. The deal, which is still pending finalization between the US, Iran, and other involved nations, is expected to bring an end to the three-month-long conflict.

Deal details Deal to end war on all fronts Trump said the final aspects of the deal are being discussed and will be announced soon. He had spoken with leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that discussions are underway to end the war on all fronts, including Lebanon. Major topics include ending US maritime attacks and releasing Iranian frozen assets.

Hormuz control Iran rejects Trump's claim about reopening Strait of Hormuz However, Iran has rejected Trump's claim about reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Reports say Tehran will only allow ship traffic to return to pre-war levels but won't guarantee free passage as before. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard dismissed Trump's announcement as "propaganda," stressing that no commitments on Iran's nuclear program have been made.

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