Will LSG consider captaincy change after dismal IPL 2026 season? 

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are contemplating a major leadership overhaul after finishing in the bottom two of IPL 2026. Tom Moody, the team's global director of cricket, said they need to seriously consider the direction of their captaincy. Under Rishabh Pant 's leadership, LSG have won only 10 and lost 18 matches in two seasons. Here are further details.

Leadership struggles Results speak for themselves, says Moody Moody admitted that Pant has found it difficult to lead the team, and the results speak for themselves. "From a captaincy point of view, you know, he's found it challenging, obviously, and the results reflect that," Moody said at the press conference after the loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS). "And you do have to wonder whether that is a pressure that is reflected with his performance with the bat."

Batting woes Pant's batting performance underwhelming as well In his two seasons with LSG, Pant has scored just 581 runs at a strike rate of 135.74. His average is also a poor 26.40. Notably, Pant made history at the IPL 2025 mega auction by becoming the most expensive player in IPL's history. He was bought by LSG for a staggering ₹27 crore. However, both his average and strike rate during this period have been lower than his career numbers. Moody's comments come after head coach Justin Langer also expressed disappointment over Pant's performance in the last match of the season.

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