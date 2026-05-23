Army Cheetah helicopter crashes in Ladakh, no major injuries reported

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army crashed near Tangtse in Ladakh on Wednesday, with all three occupants escaping with minor injuries. The crash involved the GOC of 3 Division, also known as Trishul Division, and two other officers. The incident was reported on Saturday. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the crash.

Fleet concerns Cheetah's aging fleet Various reports highlight how the incident brings to light the dangers of India's aging fleet of Cheetah and Chetak helicopters. The Army plans to phase out these helicopters in the next decade, replacing them with modern Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Light Utility Helicopters (LUH). The Cheetah has been a vital part of operations in the Himalayas since its induction in 1971, serving multiple roles including air ambulance and artillery spotter.

Operational challenges Operating Cheetah at high altitudes Operating the Cheetah at altitudes above 18,000 feet, such as posts on the Siachen Glacier, is a challenge due to thin air reducing rotor lift and engine power. This forces multiple sorties for tasks achievable in one flight at lower altitudes. Despite these challenges, Cheetahs remain lifelines for remote outposts like Bana Top, Ashok, and Sonam between 19,600 and 21,000 feet.

Advertisement