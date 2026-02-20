Army chief Gen Dwivedi wraps up Australia visit
Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi just wrapped up a four-day visit to Australia, where he caught up with top Aussie defense leaders.
The big focus? Teaming up on security issues and planning more joint military drills like Exercise AUSTRAHIND, for which the source did not specify a date.
Strengthening ties
This visit is all about making the Indian and Australian armies work better together—from sharing strategies to training side by side.
Both army chiefs actually went to the same US Army War College class, so they're already on the same wavelength.
Moves like these help both countries stay prepared and build trust, showing real respect for each other's military traditions—like when General Dwivedi laid a wreath at the Australian War Memorial.