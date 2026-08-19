Army, Delhi Police and FSL destroy Manipur-seized rocket launchers
India
A joint operation involving the Army, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police and the FSL is busy destroying rocket launchers in Narela, Delhi.
These were confiscated during a joint search operation in Manipur that also led to two terror suspects being arrested.
The weapons haul was serious, with rifles, explosives, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition all found together.
Specialized teams secure site, manage disposal
Specialized teams are handling the disposal carefully to keep everyone safe, and security around the site is put in place around the area.
This whole effort really shows how security forces are working together to stop illegal arms from spreading and to make sure dangerous stuff like this doesn't end up back on the streets.