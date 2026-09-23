Mizoram soldier returning home on vacation killed in road rage

The dispute soon turned violent and both Lalhriattluanga and Laltanpuia were assaulted. Lalhriattluanga died on the spot while Laltanpuia sustained minor injuries.

Eight people have been arrested in connection with the incident, including two minors.

The police said that witnesses saw Laltanpuia confronting a truck driver who was driving on the wrong side of National Highway-306 due to poor road conditions.