Mizoram soldier returning home on vacation killed in road rage
What's the story
A 29-year-old Army soldier, Zakaria Lalhriattluanga, was allegedly killed in a road rage incident in Mizoram's Kolasib. The Assam Regiment soldier was returning home on leave from Jammu and Kashmir when the incident occurred on September 20. He was traveling with his friend, John Laltanpuia, in his truck from Lengpui airport to New Builum village when they got into a minor traffic dispute with some youths returning from a picnic.
Incident details
Eight people arrested, including 2 minors
The dispute soon turned violent and both Lalhriattluanga and Laltanpuia were assaulted. Lalhriattluanga died on the spot while Laltanpuia sustained minor injuries.
Eight people have been arrested in connection with the incident, including two minors.
The police said that witnesses saw Laltanpuia confronting a truck driver who was driving on the wrong side of National Highway-306 due to poor road conditions.
Witness
20 youths beat him up
According to witnesses, Laltanpuia confronted and asked the truck driver to wait.
Around 20 youths, believed to be drunk, from a hockey team in Kawnpui, a town a few kilometers from Bualpui, arrived in a pickup truck at this time.
The youths were heading home from a picnic resort near Thingdawl after celebrating their victory.
While Laltanpuia was arguing with the truck driver, witnesses claimed that the youngsters came out of their vehicle, pulled him out, and beat him.
Family's plea
We cannot understand how this happened, says mother
When Lalchawiliana rushed to the spot after hearing the commotion, he was also allegedly assaulted.
Lalthazovi, Lalhriattluanga's mother, told PTI that she spoke to him shortly before the incident and was shocked to learn of his death.
"We cannot understand how a person who lived far away to defend his country and was returning home to spend time with his family could suffer such a fate in the hands of miscreants before even reaching home," she said.
Family impact
Family struggles to make ends meet
Lalthazovi said her son joined the Assam Regiment in 2017 and was posted in Srinagar. She added that he was the family's sole breadwinner and his death has devastated them financially.
"Zakaria was the sole breadwinner of our family," she said.
"We appeal to the authorities to ensure that those responsible are identified and given stringent punishment. We want justice for Zakaria," Lalthazovi added.