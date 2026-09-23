Army man Zakaria Lalhriattluanga killed in Mizoram road rage clash
A 29-year-old Army man, Zakaria Lalhriattluanga, lost his life in a road rage incident on National Highway 306 in Kolasib, Mizoram.
He was heading home from Jammu and Kashmir with his friend when they ran into a truck driving on the wrong side.
Things escalated quickly after local youths got involved, leading to a violent clash that left Lalhriattluanga dead and his friend with minor injuries.
Police arrested eight people connected to the case.
Family demands justice for Zakaria Lalhriattluanga
Lalhriattluanga's family is heartbroken and calling for justice. His mother shared how he had been the sole breadwinner while he was serving in the Assam Regiment in 2017, supporting his parents and siblings.
"We cannot understand how a person who lived far away to defend his country and was returning home to spend time with his family could suffer such a fate in the hands of miscreants before even reaching home," she said, remembering him as both a good son and an Army man who met a brutal end.