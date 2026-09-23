Army man Zakaria Lalhriattluanga killed in Mizoram road rage clash

A 29-year-old Army man, Zakaria Lalhriattluanga, lost his life in a road rage incident on National Highway 306 in Kolasib, Mizoram.

He was heading home from Jammu and Kashmir with his friend when they ran into a truck driving on the wrong side.

Things escalated quickly after local youths got involved, leading to a violent clash that left Lalhriattluanga dead and his friend with minor injuries.

Police arrested eight people connected to the case.