Army officer beats up SpiceJet staff over baggage fees
A recent incident at Srinagar Airport has sparked outrage after an Army officer reportedly assaulted four SpiceJet employees over excess baggage fees, leaving one staff member seriously injured.
The attack has drawn strong reactions from political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, who are calling for accountability and legal action.
PDP leader highlights severity of injuries
National Conference's Sarah Hayat Shah called the incident "gundagardi" and demanded the officer be held responsible, while PDP's Iltija Mufti highlighted how severe the injuries were.
SpiceJet confirmed what happened, saying an FIR has been filed and steps are underway to put the officer on a no-fly list as calls for justice grow louder.