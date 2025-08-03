How dairy brands are winning over your paneer preference
India's love for paneer is only getting bigger—the market is set to cross a massive ₹2 trillion by 2033.
But, with this growth, there's a real worry about fake and contaminated paneer sneaking in.
Recent raids in Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh uncovered thousands of kilos of bad paneer, so people are starting to pay more attention to what they're actually eating.
With all the news about adulteration, branded options gaining ground
Most people still buy unpackaged paneer from local dairies, but with all the news about adulteration, branded options like Amul and Mother Dairy are gaining ground.
These companies are not just promising safer products—they're also tweaking their recipes to match the soft texture everyone loves, and running campaigns so folks know exactly what they're getting.
Brands are actively promoting it in southern states too
Paneer isn't just a north Indian favorite anymore—brands are actively promoting it in southern states too.
With clever marketing and a focus on quality, they're hoping to win over new fans while making sure what ends up on your plate is safe and tasty.