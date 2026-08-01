Army, Rajasthan Police seize nearly 1,000m fake Army uniform fabric
India
The Army and Rajasthan Police teamed up to uncover a racket selling fake Army combat uniform fabric in Sriganganagar.
Following an investigation, sparked by a similar case this year, they raided several spots on July 30 and seized nearly 1,000 meters of unauthorized cloth.
Local firm allegedly supplied counterfeit fabric
Turns out, a local firm was allegedly behind supplying the counterfeit material to shops in Sriganganagar and nearby towns.
Officials say selling or using fake military fabric isn't just illegal; it's risky too, since it could let people pretend to be soldiers.
The investigation is still going as they try to track down everyone involved.