J&K: Army operation against 2 LeT terrorists continues in Shopian
What's the story
The Indian Army has launched a major counter-terrorist operation in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was launched after two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were spotted on camera in an orchard, NDTV reported. The operation began on Friday and is still ongoing. A joint team of the army, police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has cordoned off the area, which comprises seven villages.
Operation details
All possible escape routes from the orchard have been sealed
The two terrorists have been identified as Latif and Zakir, both residents of Kulgam district. They opened fire on security forces, triggering a fierce gunfight. In response to the attack, officials said all possible escape routes from the orchard have been sealed. This is crucial, as Shopian has historically been a key transit point between south Kashmir and central Kashmir, as well as along the Pir Panjal range.
Threat assessment
Local terrorists pose a significant threat
Zakir is believed to have joined the LeT in 2024, while Latif is a more recent recruit, joining in 2025. Reports quoted officials as stating that although foreign terrorists trained and supported by Pakistan are increasingly being used for attacks, local operatives like Latif and Zakir pose a major threat. They are crucial to disrupting logistics networks and breaking the cycle of local recruitment.