J&K: Army operation against 2 LeT terrorists continues in Shopian

Operation details

All possible escape routes from the orchard have been sealed

The two terrorists have been identified as Latif and Zakir, both residents of Kulgam district. They opened fire on security forces, triggering a fierce gunfight. In response to the attack, officials said all possible escape routes from the orchard have been sealed. This is crucial, as Shopian has historically been a key transit point between south Kashmir and central Kashmir, as well as along the Pir Panjal range.