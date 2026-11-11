Army soldier Saurabh Tomar shot dead in UP during Diwali
A 26-year-old Army soldier, Saurabh Tomar, was shot dead in his hometown in Uttar Pradesh during Diwali.
He was celebrating with his family when a disagreement over bursting firecrackers on the road turned violent.
One of the neighbors pulled out a country-made pistol and shot Tomar.
He was home on leave from his post with the President's Bodyguard regiment.
Police seek brothers Dheeraj and Monu
Police say the main suspects are two brothers from the neighborhood, Dheeraj and Monu, who objected to the fireworks.
The argument escalated quickly, ending in tragedy around 10pm Sunday.
Tomar leaves behind his wife and nine-month-old child.
Authorities are searching for the suspects as both family and community mourn this loss.