Army stops group of terrorists from crossing LoC in Rajouri
Early this morning, the Indian Army's White Knight Corps spotted suspicious movement along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.
Thanks to quick intel and round-the-clock surveillance, troops acted fast and stopped a group of terrorists from crossing over.
Search operation launched
Right after the incident, a search operation was launched that's still underway.
Troops have ramped up ground and aerial checks to keep the area secure.
Army's quick response shows commitment to keeping peace
With memories still fresh of recent incidents in the region, every successful defense like this matters.
The Army's quick response shows their commitment to keeping peace and protecting people in Jammu and Kashmir—something that hits home for anyone following safety issues in the region.