Army thwarts infiltration bid by terrorists along LoC in J-K
India
On February 19, the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid by a group of terrorists trying to cross into Rajouri district near the Line of Control.
The White Knight Corps acted quickly, forcing the intruders to retreat—evidence at the scene showed they left with injuries.
Troops discovered an AK-47 rifle, ammo
During a follow-up search, troops discovered an AK-47 rifle, ammo, rucksacks packed with supplies, and clothing—items recovered.
Forces are working hard to keep things safe
The army is keeping up tight security along the border with heightened vigilance and a state of operational alert.
This incident is a reminder that threats are still real in Jammu and Kashmir, but also shows how alert forces are working hard to keep things safe.