Army's flood relief ops in J&K, Punjab: 943 people rescued
Since Tuesday, the Indian Army has amped up flood relief in Jammu, Kashmir, and Punjab.
With 20 columns on the ground, they've rescued 308 people recently—including 56 BSF personnel and children from an orphanage in R S Pura—bringing their total rescues to 943 so far.
Army working to restore supplies, data networks
The Army isn't just pulling people out of danger—they're also working hard to restore supplies and get data networks back online.
Teams have airlifted critical patients from cut-off areas like Pargwal, including pregnant women and those needing dialysis.
The Rising Star Corps is leading these efforts across several districts, with their commander praising the troops' dedication during these tough times.