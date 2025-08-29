Kerala couple duped of ₹2.4cr in virtual arrest scam

Authorities recover ₹55 lakh so far

The fraud was uncovered on August 21 when a relative noticed something was wrong and helped the couple contact police.

Kasaragod Cyber Police quickly registered a cyber fraud case and managed to freeze some of the scam accounts, recovering about ₹55 lakh so far.

Authorities say these "virtual arrest" scams are rising, especially against older people, and are urging everyone to stay alert online.