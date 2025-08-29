Kerala couple duped of ₹2.4cr in virtual arrest scam
A retired couple from Kanhangad, Kerala, lost ₹2.4 crore after scammers pretended to be government officials and accused them of money laundering.
Over 11 days starting August 10 , the fraudsters used WhatsApp video calls and fake documents—posing as police and even a CBI court—to convince the couple to transfer their savings into accounts they claimed belonged to the Supreme Court.
Authorities recover ₹55 lakh so far
The fraud was uncovered on August 21 when a relative noticed something was wrong and helped the couple contact police.
Kasaragod Cyber Police quickly registered a cyber fraud case and managed to freeze some of the scam accounts, recovering about ₹55 lakh so far.
Authorities say these "virtual arrest" scams are rising, especially against older people, and are urging everyone to stay alert online.