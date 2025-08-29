Next Article
Upper castes can ignore reservations: Madhya Pradesh preacher's viral video
A preacher in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, is under fire after a video of him making controversial comments about reservation policies and Dr. BR Ambedkar went viral.
Bal Bihari Shastri claimed that reservations exist only because of upper caste goodwill and suggested that if upper castes unite, they would ignore such laws and follow "Ram Rajya" instead.
Shastri charged under sections related to promoting enmity
The video led to a police complaint from Manoj Ahirwar, who accused Shastri of using derogatory language toward SC, ST, OBC, and Bahujan communities and even threatening to "burn the law."
Authorities have charged Shastri under sections related to promoting enmity and religious insult.
Police said further investigation is underway.