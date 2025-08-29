Upper castes can ignore reservations: Madhya Pradesh preacher's viral video India Aug 29, 2025

A preacher in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, is under fire after a video of him making controversial comments about reservation policies and Dr. BR Ambedkar went viral.

Bal Bihari Shastri claimed that reservations exist only because of upper caste goodwill and suggested that if upper castes unite, they would ignore such laws and follow "Ram Rajya" instead.