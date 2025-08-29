RSS chief Bhagwat says all Indian languages should be national
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat recently spoke about how language can help bring India together.
At the RSS Centenary Lecture Series, he suggested everyone should know three languages: their mother tongue, their state's language, and a national link language that isn't foreign.
He also said all Indian-origin languages deserve to be called national languages.
Not forcing any language, says Bhagwat
Bhagwat made it clear he's not about forcing any language in schools—he just wants people to have options.
Sharing his own story, he said reading English didn't make him lose touch with his roots: "I have studied many English novels, but it has not affected my love for Hindutva."
He also touched on population policy, recommending families have three children for demographic balance and better resource management—hoping for a thoughtful approach to India's future.