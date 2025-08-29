IAF rescues man stranded in Telangana floods after 30 hours
After being stranded for more than 30 hours in the flood-hit Rajanna Sircilla district, Jangam Swamy was finally airlifted to safety by the Indian Air Force.
His mother, Lakshmi, had been desperately pleading for his rescue as heavy rains delayed help—her relief when he was saved really shows what families are going through during these floods.
Other dramatic rescues and challenges
Telangana's worst rainfall in 50 years has seen dramatic rescues—like a pregnant woman in Medak rushed to hospital just in time and police saving 10 people from chest-deep water in Kamareddy.
Sadly, two people are still missing after being swept away.
Meanwhile, former minister Harish Rao criticized how long it took to get helicopters out for urgent rescues, highlighting just how challenging the situation remains.