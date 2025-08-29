IAF rescues man stranded in Telangana floods after 30 hours

Other dramatic rescues and challenges

Telangana's worst rainfall in 50 years has seen dramatic rescues—like a pregnant woman in Medak rushed to hospital just in time and police saving 10 people from chest-deep water in Kamareddy.

Sadly, two people are still missing after being swept away.

Meanwhile, former minister Harish Rao criticized how long it took to get helicopters out for urgent rescues, highlighting just how challenging the situation remains.