SC to decide if governors can delay state bills' approval
The Supreme Court is deciding if it can make Governors and the President stick to strict timelines when approving or rejecting state bills.
This follows an April 2024 ruling that capped their decision time at three months, aiming to stop endless delays.
The case could shift how much power Governors have over elected state governments.
What does the case mean for states?
If the court enforces these deadlines, states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana could see fewer legislative hold-ups.
The Centre argues courts shouldn't set rules for Governors, but critics say dragging out decisions isn't fair in a democracy.
The outcome could strengthen accountability and clarify how quickly new laws actually get off the ground—making government work a bit more efficiently for everyone.