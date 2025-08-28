Bihar: 10-year-old girl missing for 2 days found dead
A 10-year-old girl from Ratantola, Maner (Patna) went missing on August 26 while collecting firewood.
Two days later, she was found dead—her body hanging from a mango tree in a waterlogged area.
Her family believes she was sexually assaulted and murdered.
The discovery led to angry protests in the village, with locals blocking roads and burning tires to demand justice.
Patna City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh statement
The girl's aunt accused a local gardener of the crime and said police delayed action and even asked for bribes during the search.
Patna City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh confirmed that forensic teams are investigating the case as possible murder with sexual assault, reviewing CCTV footage and evidence while awaiting post-mortem results to clarify what happened.
Political leaders have joined villagers in demanding quick arrests and accountability from law enforcement.