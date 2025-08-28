PM Modi, Xi Jinping to meet at SCO summit

Border tensions easing

The recent foreign ministers' meeting led to some real steps forward: both sides agreed to keep things peaceful at the border, bring back tourist visas, restart direct flights, and resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

China also promised to ease up on export restrictions for fertilizers and rare earths, which could help India's economy.

With recent US tariffs shaking up trade, both countries seem keen to work together for regional stability and a more balanced global order.

For two major neighbors with a complicated past, that's a pretty meaningful reset.