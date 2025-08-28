PM Modi, Xi Jinping to meet at SCO summit
Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet in Tianjin, China, during the SCO Summit—Modi's first visit since the tense 2020 border clashes.
They checked in on progress since their October 2024 agreement to dial down military tensions along the Line of Actual Control.
Border tensions easing
The recent foreign ministers' meeting led to some real steps forward: both sides agreed to keep things peaceful at the border, bring back tourist visas, restart direct flights, and resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.
China also promised to ease up on export restrictions for fertilizers and rare earths, which could help India's economy.
With recent US tariffs shaking up trade, both countries seem keen to work together for regional stability and a more balanced global order.
For two major neighbors with a complicated past, that's a pretty meaningful reset.