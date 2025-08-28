Next Article
UP woman forced to drink acid for dowry dies
In Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, 23-year-old Gulfiza lost her life after her in-laws allegedly forced her to drink acid because they wanted a car and ₹10 lakh as dowry.
The attack happened on August 11, and after fighting for her life in the hospital for 17 days, she passed away on Thursday, August 28, 2025.
Case registered, investigation underway
Gulfiza's father has filed a complaint against seven people—including her husband Parvez and six others named in the complaint.
Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and are waiting for the post-mortem report to add official dowry death charges.
This tragedy is yet another reminder of ongoing dowry-related violence in UP, with authorities promising a thorough investigation to hold everyone responsible accountable.