Himachal Assembly urges center to declare monsoon disaster national disaster
Himachal Pradesh's Assembly just unanimously asked the central government to declare this year's deadly monsoon disasters a "national disaster."
The move comes after record-breaking floods and landslides left communities devastated.
Lawmakers from all sides agreed urgent help is needed to rebuild and support affected communities.
Leaders stress need for air evacuations, faster relief
Many remote villages are still cut off, with leaders stressing the need for air evacuations and faster relief.
Ministers also called out unsafe construction practices that worsened landslides, saying it's time for more sustainable development.
The big ask: more central funds and long-term solutions so Himachal can recover—and be better prepared next time climate disasters hit.