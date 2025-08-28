PM Modi's China visit: SCO summit, talks with Putin, Xi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a four-day trip to Japan and China from August 29 to September 1, 2025.
He'll kick things off in Japan with summit talks alongside Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, focusing on boosting trade and tech ties—think AI and semiconductors.
After that, he heads to Tianjin for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.
Balancing act
This visit isn't just about handshakes—it's a chance for India to strengthen its partnerships in Asia at a time when global dynamics are shifting fast.
In China, Modi will meet both President Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin, with an aim to enhance regional security and economic collaboration.
The trip highlights India's strategy of balancing relationships with major powers while keeping national interests front and center.