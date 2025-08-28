PM Modi's Japan, China visits: What to expect
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for back-to-back visits—first to Japan on August 29-30, where he'll meet Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba at their annual summit, and then to China for the SCO Summit in Tianjin on August 31 and September 1.
The goal? Strengthen India's ties with both countries and discuss topics including technology and economic cooperation, with a focus on regional peace and security.
AI, semiconductors, and economic links
These trips aren't just about handshakes. In Japan, expect talks on AI, semiconductors, and boosting economic links.
At the SCO Summit in China, Modi will join leaders from China and Russia to talk peace and stability across Asia—a reminder that what happens at these summits can ripple out into everything from global security to your news feed.