Woman dies by suicide over dowry harassment allegations
Shilpa, a 27-year-old former software engineer, was found dead at her Bengaluru home on Tuesday night.
Her family says constant dowry harassment by her husband Praveen and his family pushed her to this point.
The couple had been married for about two and a half years and have a young child.
Investigation underway, family seeks justice
Shilpa's parents allege Praveen's family demanded ₹15 lakh, 150g gold, and household items at marriage—and that the pressure didn't stop there.
They also accuse the in-laws of making hurtful remarks about Shilpa's skin color.
Police have registered cases of dowry harassment and unnatural death, detained Praveen for questioning, and handed Shilpa's body to her parents after post-mortem.
The investigation is ongoing as the family seeks justice.