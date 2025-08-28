RSS centenary: Bhagwat on BJP ties, India's population trends
At a press conference marking the RSS's centenary year in Delhi, chief Mohan Bhagwat cleared the air about the group's ties with BJP, spoke out on India's population trends, and shared his thoughts on education and leadership.
Blending Gurukul education with modern schooling
Bhagwat addressed rumors of a split with BJP, saying the RSS advises but does not decide BJP leadership, pointing to the delay in picking a new party president as proof.
He called for families to have three kids—saying that's what India needs for demographic balance—and warned against forced religious conversions or illegal immigration.
On education, he suggested blending traditional Gurukul learning with modern schools to keep cultural roots strong.
Need for transparent leaders in changing times
Bhagwat stressed the need for transparent leaders in today's changing times.
He also clarified that any talk of his retirement was just quoting a senior leader—not hinting at his own plans.