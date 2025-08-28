RSS centenary: Bhagwat on BJP ties, India's population trends

Blending Gurukul education with modern schooling

Bhagwat addressed rumors of a split with BJP, saying the RSS advises but does not decide BJP leadership, pointing to the delay in picking a new party president as proof.

He called for families to have three kids—saying that's what India needs for demographic balance—and warned against forced religious conversions or illegal immigration.

On education, he suggested blending traditional Gurukul learning with modern schools to keep cultural roots strong.