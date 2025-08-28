Two engineers lose ₹2.2cr to online investment scams

Police investigating cases, tracking suspects

Tanmay Mukherjee (31) invested ₹1.31 crore in a stock app after seeing an initial quick profit, but was later asked for more money when he tried to withdraw.

The second victim, a 36-year-old engineer from D.J. Halli, was drawn in by a Telegram job offer and ended up losing ₹91 lakh—even borrowing from family—before realizing it was a scam.

Police are now investigating both cases and tracking the suspects behind these schemes.