Two engineers lose ₹2.2cr to online investment scams
Two Bengaluru software engineers lost a combined ₹2.2 crore after falling for online investment scams on Telegram and stock market apps.
Both were promised easy profits but ended up unable to withdraw their money, leading them to report the frauds.
Police investigating cases, tracking suspects
Tanmay Mukherjee (31) invested ₹1.31 crore in a stock app after seeing an initial quick profit, but was later asked for more money when he tried to withdraw.
The second victim, a 36-year-old engineer from D.J. Halli, was drawn in by a Telegram job offer and ended up losing ₹91 lakh—even borrowing from family—before realizing it was a scam.
Police are now investigating both cases and tracking the suspects behind these schemes.