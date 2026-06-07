Aroop Biswas summoned over Salt Lake Lionel Messi event
India
Aroop Biswas, former West Bengal sports minister, has been called in by police on June 8 over the messy Lionel Messi event at Salt Lake Stadium last December.
He's facing serious accusations like black-market tickets and intimidation after the event organizer, Shatadru Dutta, filed a complaint.
Biswas had skipped an earlier summons, saying he was unwell.
Overcrowding, damage at Salt Lake Stadium
The event turned into a disaster: unauthorized people got in, causing overcrowding and confusion.
Many fans who paid big money couldn't even see Messi before he left early, and some frustrated attendees ended up damaging parts of the stadium.
The fallout has sparked political drama too, with Biswas's role under heavy scrutiny as investigations continue.