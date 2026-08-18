Around 300 security personnel jump on Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Temple footbridge
A video from Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple shows about 300 security personnel jumping together on a brand-new footbridge, raising eyebrows over how safe the structure really is.
The 91-foot bridge connects to the Nagchandreshwar Temple and was reportedly built with financial support from a donor.
It's especially important because the temple gets huge crowds during Nag Panchami, when it opens just once a year.
Critics call for PWD supervised testing
The video showed around 300 security personnel jumping together on the bridge for nearly 10 minutes as part of a load-bearing test, and quickly went viral, with critics pointing out that this isn't how load-bearing tests are usually done.
Critics say proper testing should involve established engineering procedures involving Public Works Department (PWD) engineers, quality-control laboratories, and scientifically approved load-testing methods, not by having people jump up and down.
AIMIM leader Saddam Owaisi took a dig at the reported testing method.