Around 300 security personnel jump on Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Temple footbridge

A video from Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple shows about 300 security personnel jumping together on a brand-new footbridge, raising eyebrows over how safe the structure really is.

The 91-foot bridge connects to the Nagchandreshwar Temple and was reportedly built with financial support from a donor.

It's especially important because the temple gets huge crowds during Nag Panchami, when it opens just once a year.