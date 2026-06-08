Around 549,000 competed in UPSC prelims on May 24
India
UPSC just wrapped up the Civil Services Prelims on May 24, with around 549,000 hopefuls competing for 933 government jobs across 83 centers.
While the official result date isn't out yet, going by previous years, you can expect results by mid-June.
UPSC to publish prelims roll numbers
UPSC usually releases Prelims results online within two to three weeks. Last year it took just 17 days.
This time, they added new centers in Kanpur, Meerut, and Bhubaneshwar to make things smoother.
Once results drop, you'll find a PDF on the UPSC website listing roll numbers of those moving on to Mains.
It's a two-stage journey: Prelims and Mains: clear each round to stay in the game!