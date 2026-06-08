Around 549,000 competed in UPSC prelims on May 24

UPSC to publish prelims roll numbers

UPSC usually releases Prelims results online within two to three weeks. Last year it took just 17 days.

This time, they added new centers in Kanpur, Meerut, and Bhubaneshwar to make things smoother.

Once results drop, you'll find a PDF on the UPSC website listing roll numbers of those moving on to Mains.

It's a two-stage journey: Prelims and Mains: clear each round to stay in the game!