Around 70 Lucknow judges cycle to court for fuel conservation

Lawyers join on bikes and e-rickshaws

Those who couldn't cycle hopped onto e-rickshaws, and plenty of lawyers joined in on bikes or e-rickshaws too.

The whole effort was inspired by PM Modi's call to save fuel and live sustainably.

District Legal Services Authority secretary Kunwar Mitresh Singh Kushwaha said it's all about reminding people that protecting the environment is everyone's responsibility.

Organizers plan more such events in the future.