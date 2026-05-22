Around 70 Lucknow judges cycle to court for fuel conservation
India
Around 70 judges in Lucknow cycled to court on Friday, kicking off a campaign for fuel conservation and cleaner air.
Led by district judge Malkhan Singh, the ride started at 9am from his home, with Justice Rajesh Chauhan from Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench flagging them off.
Lawyers join on bikes and e-rickshaws
Those who couldn't cycle hopped onto e-rickshaws, and plenty of lawyers joined in on bikes or e-rickshaws too.
The whole effort was inspired by PM Modi's call to save fuel and live sustainably.
District Legal Services Authority secretary Kunwar Mitresh Singh Kushwaha said it's all about reminding people that protecting the environment is everyone's responsibility.
Organizers plan more such events in the future.