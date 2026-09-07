Arpit Jai dies in Delhi PG collapse, family donates corneas
India
An 18-year-old Arpit Jai from Dewas lost his life when his Delhi paying guest accommodation collapsed just a day after he'd returned from celebrating Rakshabandhan with family.
In the midst of their heartbreak, Arpit's family chose to donate his corneas, hoping to help others even as they grieve.
Building owner arrested, MCD officials suspended
Arpit's body was identified by his family through birthmarks after a long search.
His father shared, "I wish my son had told me before. I would have never let him stay there."
The building owner was apprehended from Rajasthan's Bhiwadi area on Monday, and MCD deputy commissioner, executive engineer, superintending engineer, assistant engineer, and junior engineer suspended as investigations continue into what caused the tragedy.