Arpita Sarkar arrested by West Bengal STF in Jaish-e-Mohammed probe
India
A woman named Arpita Sarkar has been arrested by West Bengal's Special Task Force (STF) for allegedly being part of a Jaish-e-Mohammed-linked network.
This comes right after the arrest of suspected operative Mohammad Hamim Mondal, who was reportedly collecting intelligence on VIPs (including BJP leaders) for an alleged ISI-backed group.
Investigators suspect Arpita Sarkar used honey-trap
Investigators think Sarkar helped Mondal gather sensitive information using a suspected "honey-trap" network aimed at political figures.
They have found WhatsApp chats between the two, which are now being examined.
The STF is still digging into the case to uncover more members and understand how far this network might reach.