Arpita Singh dies aged 89 of age related health issues
Arpita Singh, a legendary figure in Indian modern art, died Monday, November 9, 2026, at 89 of age-related health issues.
Even while dealing with chronic heart and lung problems, she kept painting until recently.
Her husband, artist Paramjit Singh, shared the news.
Her last rites will be held on November 15 at the Lodhi Crematorium.
Arpita Singh celebrated for women paintings
Singh was famous for her vibrant paintings that often centered on women and explored social themes.
She received top honors like the Padma Bhushan (2011) and Lalit Kala Akademi Fellowship (2014).
Art curator Uma Nair called her "the high priestess of contemporary Indian art," admiring how she told powerful stories through her work.
Poet Ashok Vajpeyi praised her vividness and commitment to artistic solidarity.
Her death is a big loss for India's cultural scene.