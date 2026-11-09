Arpita Singh dies aged 89 of age related health issues

Singh was famous for her vibrant paintings that often centered on women and explored social themes.

She received top honors like the Padma Bhushan (2011) and Lalit Kala Akademi Fellowship (2014).

Art curator Uma Nair called her "the high priestess of contemporary Indian art," admiring how she told powerful stories through her work.

Poet Ashok Vajpeyi praised her vividness and commitment to artistic solidarity.

Her death is a big loss for India's cultural scene.