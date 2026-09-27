Arrah woman, 19, jumps from moving autorickshaw to escape harassment
India
A 19-year-old woman in Arrah, Bihar, had to jump out of a moving autorickshaw on Tuesday evening after the driver allegedly harassed her and ignored her protests.
She was heading home from computer classes when things took a turn, leading her to take this risky step.
Thankfully, she only suffered a minor head injury and quickly reached out to her family and the police.
Police arrest driver Vijay Kumar Chaurasia
The police responded right away, arresting the driver, Vijay Kumar Chaurasia, and seizing his autorickshaw.
Both he and the victim are from the same village.
An FIR is being registered, and authorities are looking into what happened to make sure justice is served.