Muskan murder case: How accused gym trainer was finally caught

After the incident, police set up barricades and checkpoints across the district to trace Imran.

A senior police officer said that despite these efforts, Imran kept changing his hideouts.

The officer added, "The accused fired four rounds, while the police fired seven rounds."

The officer added that Imran suffered three bullet injuries on his legs.

Imran was subsequently apprehended and is being questioned. While some reports suggest he is 26, others say he is 28 years old.