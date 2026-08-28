Muskan murder case: How accused gym trainer was finally caught
What's the story
A gym trainer, Aqib alias Imran, was arrested on Friday morning after a gunfight with the police in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old Delhi University student. The incident took place in Tilak Nagar on Wednesday when Imran allegedly strangled and stabbed Muskan (reportedly Sharma) to death at her apartment. Having been on the run since August 26, he was finally caught by Special Staff and Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) teams who laid a trap based on a tip-off.
Investigation details
Imran suffered bullet injuries to his legs
After the incident, police set up barricades and checkpoints across the district to trace Imran.
A senior police officer said that despite these efforts, Imran kept changing his hideouts.
The officer added, "The accused fired four rounds, while the police fired seven rounds."
The officer added that Imran suffered three bullet injuries on his legs.
Imran was subsequently apprehended and is being questioned. While some reports suggest he is 26, others say he is 28 years old.
Background
Muskan had approached the police on July 18
Imran had known Muskan for 18 months after they met at the gym where he worked as a trainer.
Muskan was a second-year student at Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL) and was also a content creator and part-time model. She lived with her parents and siblings in West Delhi.
On July 18, she had approached the police station, complaining that Imran was harassing her but did not give a formal complaint.
Job history
Imran was unemployed and had a drug history
Imran was unemployed and had worked at the gym for about three months before being fired for allegedly behaving inappropriately with customers.
Police sent him to a de-addiction center due to his drug history, from where he was released in July after allegedly harming himself there.
Imran and Muskan were seemingly in a toxic relationship. Despite Muskan not wanting to date, Imran reportedly continued pursuing her and became enraged when she spoke to someone else in the last two months.
Incident details
Know about the case
On the evening of August 26, Imran allegedly went to Muskan's house when she was alone. An argument broke out between them, following which he allegedly strangled her before stabbing her three times and fled.
As per HT, Muskan was discovered by the domestic help.
CCTV footage showed him entering the building around 5:40pm.
The Tilak Nagar Police Station received a PCR call about the stabbing at 7:24pm. Muskan was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.