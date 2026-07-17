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Home / News / India News / Badrinath temple donation theft case: Ex-officer arrested
Badrinath temple donation theft case: Ex-officer arrested
Chauhan was arrested after nearly four hours questioning

Badrinath temple donation theft case: Ex-officer arrested

By Snehil Singh
Jul 17, 2026
04:59 pm
What's the story

Former officer of the Shri Badrinath Temple, Rajendra Chauhan, was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with an alleged donation theft case. The arrest came after nearly four hours of intense questioning. Chauhan is accused of being involved in the misappropriation of temple funds and will be produced before a court on July 18.

Investigation progress

SIT probing possible misuse of temple donations

The SIT is now probing the possible misuse of temple donations and whether other members of the temple administration were involved.

The team has received an 18-page internal inquiry report from the Shri Badarinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC).

This document is crucial to their investigation into financial irregularities linked to temple donations.

Ongoing probe

Investigation into donation records and financial transactions

The SIT is also examining donation records and financial transactions as part of its investigation.

Several people connected to the temple administration have been questioned in a bid to ascertain the extent of alleged wrongdoing.

The team is working diligently to establish a clear picture of what transpired with the temple donations.

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