Badrinath temple donation theft case: Ex-officer arrested
What's the story
Former officer of the Shri Badrinath Temple, Rajendra Chauhan, was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with an alleged donation theft case. The arrest came after nearly four hours of intense questioning. Chauhan is accused of being involved in the misappropriation of temple funds and will be produced before a court on July 18.
Investigation progress
SIT probing possible misuse of temple donations
The SIT is now probing the possible misuse of temple donations and whether other members of the temple administration were involved.
The team has received an 18-page internal inquiry report from the Shri Badarinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC).
This document is crucial to their investigation into financial irregularities linked to temple donations.
Ongoing probe
Investigation into donation records and financial transactions
The SIT is also examining donation records and financial transactions as part of its investigation.
Several people connected to the temple administration have been questioned in a bid to ascertain the extent of alleged wrongdoing.
The team is working diligently to establish a clear picture of what transpired with the temple donations.