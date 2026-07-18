JeM terrorists trained in 40 types of terror techniques
What's the story
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has revealed a shocking training program for the arrested alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists. The suspects were trained in 40 different terror techniques, including bomb-making and creating toxic gases from common organic materials, NDTV reported, citing ATS sources. They were also trained to use AK-47 assault rifles during their time in Jammu and Kashmir.
Investigation progress
Bomb blast tests conducted at 8 locations
According to the NDTV report, the ATS has also confirmed that the suspects conducted bomb blast tests at eight different spots.
After these tests, they disposed of important materials like sodium phosphate and loose wiring in public trash bins.
These items have now been recovered by forensic teams for further analysis.
Operational details
Suspects were in touch with Pakistani handlers
The suspects were reportedly funded with ₹3 lakh by their handler to buy a car and a motorcycle for reconnaissance purposes.
At the time of their arrest, they were said to be scouting a garden-style hotel in Ahmedabad as a potential target.
The ATS's investigation has also revealed that the group was in touch with Pakistani handlers Abdullah and Mohammad Umar to recruit local youth and raise funds.
Arrest update
Total of 18 suspects arrested so far
The latest operation has seen a total of 18 suspects arrested in connection with the "Darul Islam Gujarat Jaish-e-Mohammed" sleeper cell.
This includes five new suspects who were arrested after the interrogation of earlier suspects.
One of these new arrests was reportedly actively preparing to assemble a live time bomb using advanced explosive knowledge.
Ongoing probe
Investigation is still underway
The Gujarat ATS, in collaboration with national intelligence agencies, is still probing the case. They are working to trace financial routes, recover hidden caches of weapons, and identify any remaining sleeper operatives connected to this network.
The investigation has also allegedly uncovered 43 jihadi books and digital manuals used by Amin Shera, the module's chief conspirator, to radicalize local youth at a madrasa in Khadiasan.