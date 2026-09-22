Bihar molestation case: Prime accused Nandan Yadav arrested
What's the story
Nandan Yadav, the prime accused in the molestation of a minor girl in Jamui, Bihar, was arrested on Tuesday. The arrest came after an encounter with the police, India Today reported. Yadav was seen covering his face while violently assaulting both the Class 10 student and her male friend in a video of the incident.
Arrest updates
Yadav shot in encounter
Yadav was arrested along with another accused, whose identity is yet to be revealed by the police.
The encounter left Yadav with a gunshot injury, and he was rushed for treatment. The details of his injuries are still unclear.
With the arrest of these two accused, the total number of arrests in this case has gone up to five out of seven identified suspects.
Case background
Video of incident
The incident occurred on Saturday evening when a group of men harassed two Class 10 students, a boy and a girl, while they were returning from a hill station.
The group stopped their scooter, abused them, forced them off the vehicle, and chased them when they tried to escape.
A video of the incident went viral, revealing the minor girl's identity.
Revealing identity
FIRs against 120 social media profiles
Earlier, the Bihar Police filed an FIR against around 120 social media users for sharing the video of the two minors being harassed.
The video showed the girl, who was chased, groped, and assaulted.
Jamui Superintendent of Police (SP) Bishwajeet Dayal called the circulation of the video a serious offense under the POSCO Act, Information Technology Act, and Juvenile Justice Act.