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Home / News / India News / Tripura villagers attack BSF personnel with sticks, poles; 9 held 
Tripura villagers attack BSF personnel with sticks, poles; 9 held 
Among those arrested are three women

Tripura villagers attack BSF personnel with sticks, poles; 9 held 

By Chanshimla Varah
Nov 03, 2026
03:03 pm
What's the story

At least nine people have been arrested in Tripura's Sepahlijala district for allegedly attacking Border Security Force (BSF) personnel. Among those arrested are three women. The clash left three BSF personnel injured, including a Company Commander. Cops said the attack took place after one villager was detained on suspicious smuggling activities in Ashabari village along the India-Bangladesh border on Monday. Protesting the detention, the villagers staged a road blockade.

Official response

Tripura CM demands strict action

The situation escalated when a vehicle carrying three BSF personnel reached the blockade only to be allegedly attacked with sticks and bamboo poles.

The mob vandalized the vehicle and tried to snatch arms.

Chief Minister Manik Saha condemned the attack in a social media post.

He called the violence "completely unacceptable" and demanded strict action against those responsible.

"I strongly condemn the brutal assault on our brave BSF personnel," he said, adding that such acts deserve "unequivocal condemnation."

Ongoing investigation

Police launch investigation into the matter

The police have registered complaints from both the BSF and local villagers at Kalamchoura police station.

"We have visited the spot along with the officers of the police station. The matter is under investigation, and we will take all necessary steps as part of the investigation. The injured personnel are hospitalized," Sonamura Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Abhijit Das said.

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