Tripura villagers attack BSF personnel with sticks, poles; 9 held 

The situation escalated when a vehicle carrying three BSF personnel reached the blockade only to be allegedly attacked with sticks and bamboo poles.

The mob vandalized the vehicle and tried to snatch arms.

Chief Minister Manik Saha condemned the attack in a social media post.

He called the violence "completely unacceptable" and demanded strict action against those responsible.

"I strongly condemn the brutal assault on our brave BSF personnel," he said, adding that such acts deserve "unequivocal condemnation."