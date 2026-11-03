Tripura villagers attack BSF personnel with sticks, poles; 9 held
What's the story
At least nine people have been arrested in Tripura's Sepahlijala district for allegedly attacking Border Security Force (BSF) personnel. Among those arrested are three women. The clash left three BSF personnel injured, including a Company Commander. Cops said the attack took place after one villager was detained on suspicious smuggling activities in Ashabari village along the India-Bangladesh border on Monday. Protesting the detention, the villagers staged a road blockade.
Official response
Tripura CM demands strict action
The situation escalated when a vehicle carrying three BSF personnel reached the blockade only to be allegedly attacked with sticks and bamboo poles.
The mob vandalized the vehicle and tried to snatch arms.
Chief Minister Manik Saha condemned the attack in a social media post.
He called the violence "completely unacceptable" and demanded strict action against those responsible.
"I strongly condemn the brutal assault on our brave BSF personnel," he said, adding that such acts deserve "unequivocal condemnation."
Ongoing investigation
Police launch investigation into the matter
The police have registered complaints from both the BSF and local villagers at Kalamchoura police station.
"We have visited the spot along with the officers of the police station. The matter is under investigation, and we will take all necessary steps as part of the investigation. The injured personnel are hospitalized," Sonamura Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Abhijit Das said.