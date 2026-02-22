Arunachal, Assam install 1st border pillar, settle decades-old boundary dispute

Pillar to guide more agreements ahead

This isn't just about drawing lines on a map—it's about bringing peace and stability to people living along the border.

The move is part of the Namsai Declaration (signed in 2022) and sets the tone for future cooperation.

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu called it a "historic milestone," saying it helps end years of uncertainty for border communities.

The new pillar will guide more agreements ahead, aiming for lasting harmony between the states.