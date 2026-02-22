Arunachal, Assam install 1st border pillar, settle decades-old boundary dispute
Arunachal Pradesh and Assam just installed their first official border pillar at Seijosa, Pakke Kessang district—finally taking a big step to settle a decades-old boundary dispute.
The installation was a team effort, with officials from both states carrying out the work; senior police officers and community leaders were also present, working together to reach mutual agreement.
Pillar to guide more agreements ahead
This isn't just about drawing lines on a map—it's about bringing peace and stability to people living along the border.
The move is part of the Namsai Declaration (signed in 2022) and sets the tone for future cooperation.
Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu called it a "historic milestone," saying it helps end years of uncertainty for border communities.
The new pillar will guide more agreements ahead, aiming for lasting harmony between the states.