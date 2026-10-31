Arunachal CM Pema Khandu says SUMP needs talks with public

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu says the massive Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) will not move forward without talking to the public.

The government is still preparing its initial report and has started inviting the youth wing of Adi Bane Kebang (ABK) and the Adi Students's Union (AdiSU) for discussions.

Khandu wants to clear up any confusion by speaking directly with people from the Siang area.