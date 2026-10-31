Arunachal CM Pema Khandu says SUMP needs talks with public
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu says the massive Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) will not move forward without talking to the public.
The government is still preparing its initial report and has started inviting the youth wing of Adi Bane Kebang (ABK) and the Adi Students's Union (AdiSU) for discussions.
Khandu wants to clear up any confusion by speaking directly with people from the Siang area.
Adi community fears Siang dam impacts
Many in the Adi community are worried about losing their land, being displaced, and possible environmental damage from this 11,200-megawatt dam.
Protests got heated in October, leading to some clashes and property damage.
Local groups want all survey work paused and cases against protesters dropped.
The government says it's listening and wants everyone's voice heard before making big decisions.