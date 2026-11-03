Arunachal CM says no green light on Siang Upper project
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has told local protesters there is no green light yet on building the massive Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.
In an open letter to the Adi community, he promised open conversations and made it clear that nothing will move forward without everyone's input.
The project, first labeled a National Project in 2008, could be one of the options which should be scientifically and technically explored to develop feasible options to maintain ecological flow in the Siang River and the Brahmaputra," said Pema Khandu.
Locals protest, Khandu promises consultations
Many locals have been protesting, worried about losing their land and the environment being affected.
Khandu said, "Your concerns will be addressed through open dialogue, transparency and meaningful public consultation."
The Congress party is backing the scrapping of the project to protect indigenous culture and livelihoods.
For now, officials say any big decisions will only happen after talking with all those involved.