Arunachal CM says no green light on Siang Upper project

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has told local protesters there is no green light yet on building the massive Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

In an open letter to the Adi community, he promised open conversations and made it clear that nothing will move forward without everyone's input.

The project, first labeled a National Project in 2008, could be one of the options which should be scientifically and technically explored to develop feasible options to maintain ecological flow in the Siang River and the Brahmaputra," said Pema Khandu.