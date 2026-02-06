Arunachal cop, on motorcycle, mauled to death by tiger

Superintendent of Police (SP), Lower Dibang Valley, Manish Saurya said police and forest department teams reached the spot soon after receiving the information about the incident. SP Saurya said that two-wheelers have been banned on the route in consultation with the forest department. This decision comes after multiple reports of tiger sightings in Mayudia, a popular tourist spot known for its winter snowfall.

Tiger sighting

Tigress and cubs spotted

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Roing, Mito Rumi, confirmed that a tigress and her three sub-adult cubs have been sighted on or near the road by passersby in recent days. The sightings have mostly occurred at night. Rumi said efforts are being made to capture the tigers. Expert teams with special equipment are on their way from Itanagar and the state's three other tiger reserves.