MEA hits back at China over Arunachal mapping row
What's the story
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has hit back at China's criticism over India's decision to name 27 places in Arunachal Pradesh. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated that "Arunachal is an inalienable and integral part of India." "This is a fact which is self-evident and nothing can change....reality," MEA Jaiswal added. China had termed India's move as "illegal, null and void," with Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun saying it doesn't change the fact that Zangnan region belongs to China.
Diplomatic tensions
India's naming of places seen as counter to China's attempts
India's decision to name 27 places in Arunachal Pradesh is seen as a counter to China's attempts at repeatedly renaming locations in the region.
The list includes Longju, a border village under Chinese control since 1959; Jaswant Garh; Kamlang Nagar; Sunpura; and Pritnagar.
An official said this move clears up confusion over maps and strengthens India's claim over these territories.
Border dispute
China says India's move could complicate border issues
China had slammed India's move as "self-deception" that could complicate border issues.
"China does not recognize the so-called 'Arunachal Pradesh' illegally set up by India," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Jiakun said.
"Still less will it change the fact that Zangnan region belongs to China," he said.
China calls Arunachal Zangnan.
The Global Times reported Qian Feng, director of the Research Department at Tsinghua University's National Strategy Institute, as saying such actions could stifle improving political ties between China and India.
Official position
China has standardized names for 112 locations
Beijing claims approximately 90,000 square kilometers of Arunachal Pradesh. It has periodically issued its own names for places in the state, beginning with six in 2017, followed by 15 in 2021 and 11 in 2023, with further lists issued afterward.
Since 2017, China has standardized names for 112 locations in the region.
India has been dismissing Chinese efforts to assign "fictitious names" to Indian territory.