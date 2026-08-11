MEA hits back at China over Arunachal mapping row

India's decision to name 27 places in Arunachal Pradesh is seen as a counter to China's attempts at repeatedly renaming locations in the region.

The list includes Longju, a border village under Chinese control since 1959; Jaswant Garh; Kamlang Nagar; Sunpura; and Pritnagar.

An official said this move clears up confusion over maps and strengthens India's claim over these territories.