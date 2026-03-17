Arunachal Pradesh: 4 laborers killed, 3 injured in landslide
India
A sudden landslide at a construction site in Itanagar's Niti Vihar on March 16 killed four laborers and injured three more after heavy rain caused a wall to collapse around 4pm
All seven trapped workers were pulled out by SDRF and police teams.
4 men died on spot
The four who lost their lives were Choki Tasar (23), Godak Raja (30), Godak Tabin (35), and Ratan Barman (26).
The three injured are being treated in a hospital.
Rescue efforts weren't easy: continuous rain made the mud thick and unstable, making it tough for teams to reach those buried.
Landslides during heavy rain are common in hilly areas
This tragedy is a stark reminder of how risky construction work can get during heavy rain.
Landslides can be triggered by heavy rain in hilly areas, putting workers at risk.