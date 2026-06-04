Arunachal Pradesh acts against 15 illegal mosque structures in Itanagar
India
Arunachal Pradesh just took action against 15 illegal mosque structures in the Itanagar Capital Region, following strong protests from the Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organization (APIYO).
The latest action happened on Thursday, after earlier closures and a bandh that had brought daily life to a standstill.
Pema Khandu pushes permit rules
Minister P.D. Sona says everything was handled legally and hopes APIYO will think twice before calling more bandhs.
Still, APIYO is threatening another 48-hour protest.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pema Khandu met with local groups to talk about protecting indigenous rights and tackling demographic changes: he's pushing for new permit rules and national-level action on immigration issues.